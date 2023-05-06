Joel Embiid-Grant Williams Incident Was ‘Craziest Thing’ Jaylen Brown Ever Saw

Jaylen Brown was right next to Grant Williams when Joel Embiid unintentionally stomped on the forward’s head in the fourth quarter of Celtics-76ers Game 3 on Friday night.

Williams immediately went to the bench where he was tended to by trainers before returning to Boston’s 114-102 win over Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-1 series lead. It was a scary incident, but Williams chalked it up to something that just happens during the playoffs.

Embiid, who was awarded his NBA MVP Award prior to tipoff, apologized to Williams once he returned to the floor. Brown fouled Embiid which led to the big man losing his balance and crushing Williams’ face into the parquet — something Brown called the “craziest thing” he’s ever seen.

“When I saw Grant get his head stepped on by a 300-pound individual — to see that live was crazy, seeing that in real time,” Brown told reporters, per MassLive. “It was probably the craziest thing I’ve seen on a basketball court.”

Williams, who’s been an important member of the Celtics even when he doesn’t show up on the score sheet, told reporters after the game that he was sore, but is good to go for Game 4 as the Celtics try to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center.