Joel Embiid Knows 76ers Have To ‘Step Up’ In Game 7 Vs. Celtics

The Celtics on Thursday night forced a Game 7 when they beat the 76ers in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Boston went on a 14-3 run to close out the 95-86 win at Wells Fargo Center to shift the series out of Philadelphia and back to TD Garden.

With their season coming down to one game, 76ers star and NBA MVP Joel Embiid knows everyone has to “step up” Sunday, and that includes himself. And while it won’t be an easy task, Embiid knows what it takes.

“We know what we got to do. We’ve gone on the road and we’ve won. It’s not going to be easy in that environment, but it’s the same thing,” Embiid told reporters, per ESPN. “Everybody has to step up, starting with me. I got to be more aggressive, as far as shooting and making sure I get my teammates looks and everybody else has to do their job and everybody has to show up.”

The fans at TD Garden let the Celtics know how they felt in Game 5 after an ugly loss forced the boo birds to come out in full force. But after a Game 6 win and a challenge from Jaylen Brown for the fans to bring it Sunday, the atmosphere figures to be rowdy.

” … It’s going to be fun. Game 7 … that’s why you play, for these types of games,” Embiid told reporters. “(Thursday) was pretty tough, but we know how much better we could have been. … We’ve got to respond, and got to go win.”

Missing nine straight shots did the 76ers no favors, but with the season on the line, fans surely will be treated to an exciting game with intensity from both teams for four quarters.