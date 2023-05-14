Julian Edelman, Patriots Among Celebs In House For Celtics-76ers Game 7

BOSTON — Even though Julian Edelman is long retired, the former New England Patriots wideout still remains a part of the Boston professional sports scene.

And he made sure he was on hand giving his support to the Boston Celtics as they took on the Philadelphia 76ers in their Eastern Conference semifinal Game 7 matchup on Sunday at TD Garden.

Edelman wasn’t the only celebrity on hand for the playoff showdown. Other members of the Patriots organization were in attendance as well, including owner Robert Kraft and Edelman’s longtime teammate Matthew Slater.

Boston native Donnie Wahlberg was also in the building and sitting courtside as the Hollywood actor tried to pump up the crowd inside the arena during a timeout break in the first half. Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy was in attendance, too, as well as former Celtics center Daniel Theis.