Keion White Film Review: Do Patriots Have Another D-Line Force?

The Patriots seemingly got good value when they selected Keion White with the 46th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Georgia Tech defensive end wasn’t considered an elite prospect, but some projected him to go in the back half of the first round.

New England reportedly was one of those teams, and even considered trading back into Round 1 — after using the 17th overall pick on cornerback Christian Gonzalez — to select White. So, Bill Belichick and company clearly are high on the 24-year-old.

After reviewing much of White’s senior-season film, it’s easy to understand why. However, White’s film also highlighted why some experts aren’t sold on his ability to be an impact defensive lineman in the NFL, particularly in Year 1.

Let’s get into some of White’s strengths and weaknesses:

STRENGTHS

Physicality

White’s ultra-seriousness demeanor and work ethic (he reportedly was a Domino’s delivery driver during college) off the field both show up on the field. You already might’ve seen comparisons to Deatrich Wise, and those are fair — to a point.

White, who began his collegiate career as a tight end, switched to defensive end in 2019 (more on that later). Similar to Wise, he pairs his unique combination of size and speed with hard-nosed physicality to generate effective bull-rushes from the edge. Still unrefined as a pass-rusher, White makes up for it with strength and tenacity regardless of whether he’s lined up as a 3-technique or 5-technique.

Keep an eye on No. 6 in these clips: