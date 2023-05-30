Kendrick Perkins Calls For Celtics To Pursue One Of These Stars

Kendrick Perkins wants to see the Celtics supply Jayson Tatum with a new running mate in Boston.

The Tatum-Jaylen Brown breakup narrative was recharged after Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, which saw both of the Celtics’ stars fail to deliver at the level expected of them. Although Tatum’s quiet night largely was due to injury, Brown simply laid an egg with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line at TD Garden.

Perkins is among those who believe Boston should move on from Brown, and the center-turned-analyst already has ideas of who could replace the two-time All-Star as Tatum’s right-hand man.

“It’s time to break Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum up,” Perkins said Monday night on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “Jaylen Brown was horrible tonight — eight turnovers, 8-for-23 from the field. Jayson Tatum, hurt. This is the time he’s supposed to step up. I just don’t know, if you’re the front office of the Celtics, how much longer you’re going to be patient with this duo. There are going to be guys out there that are going to be somewhat on the market, like a Trae Young and a Damian Lillard. Brad Stevens and Wyc Grousbeck are going to have to take a hard look at whether or not they want to bring Jaylen Brown back and pair him up with Jayson Tatum, which I think they shouldn’t. I think they should go out there and try to get a Damian Lillard, and if they fall short of getting him, go get a Trae Young. But I think it’s time to end this relationship right now.”

For what it’s worth, Tatum wants to keep playing alongside Brown. The two-time All-NBA first-teamer argued it’s “extremely important” for the Celtics to sign the 2016 first-rounder to a long-term contract extension this summer. Brown, on the other hand, elected not to discuss his future after Boston’s season-ending loss.