Kendrick Perkins Makes Grant Williams Prediction Amid Celtics’ Playoff Run

Grant Williams continuing to play well for the Celtics in the 2023 NBA playoffs could yield a twofold impact.

For starters, more productive outings from Williams could help Boston keep marching closer to a championship. And on a personal note, the 24-year-old could set himself up for a nice payday by playing well on the national stage. Williams is playing on the final year of the rookie contract he signed after the Celtics drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2019.

Kendrick Perkins believes a lucrative contract is on the horizon for the Tennessee product. The former Celtics big man aired out that opinion after Williams scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds in Boston’s season-saving win in Miami on Tuesday.

“Grant Williams is going to get a nice bag from someone this off-season,” Perkins tweeted.

Williams and the Celtics failed to iron out a contract extension before the start of the season, and he admitted it was a “disappointment” to not land a new deal before his fourth NBA campaign. But if Williams keeps raising his price tag through his play on the court, he could be bound for a very pleasant summer.

Boston will try to keep its season alive again Thursday night when it hosts the Heat for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.