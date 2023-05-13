Kendrick Perkins Urges Jayson Tatum To Make History In Game 7

Kendrick Perkins has not been afraid to call out the Celtics on ESPN airwaves, and the 2008 NBA champion did so again Friday.

Boston kept its playoff run going with a Game 6 win over the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Jayson Tatum asserted himself in the final minutes after a poor first three quarters, and the Celtics head to TD Garden to play a win-or-game-home Game 7 against Philadelphia.

History is on Boston’s side and against the Sixers and head coach Doc Rivers, but Sunday’s game is by no means a guarantee for the Celtics, who have played inconsistently at home in the NBA playoffs this season.

Perkins sent warning shots toward Tatum in the past, and he called on the Celtics star to steal headlines.

“… This postseason, we have talked a lot about Jimmy Butler,” the former Boston center said on “First Take,” per ESPN video. “We have talked a lot about Jalen Brunson. We talked a lot about Devin Booker, (Nikola) Jokic, (Anthony Davis), Steph Curry. We haven’t said too much about Jayson Tatum, and if the Celtics are going to go on and complete the mission — forget this Game 7 — complete the mission of winning the NBA championship, we need to start talking more about Jayson Tatum. I need to hear more about Jayson Tatum or see Jayson Tatum go out there and having those historical performances. So I’m looking past this Game 7. …”

It’s not a radical opinion to say Tatum needs to be Boston’s best player for it to win its 18th championship in franchise history, but the Celtics won’t get there if they take a similar attitude of looking past Game 7. Perkins himself believed the Miami Heat, who advanced to the Eastern Conference finals Friday, would be the C’s toughest opponent in the playoffs if the sides ever faced each other. So thinking ahead to the NBA Finals would not be a wise decision from the Celtics.

Boston can advance to take on the Heat on Wednesday if it beats the Sixers in Game 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.