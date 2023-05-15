Kevin Hart Responds To Jayson Tatum’s Post-Game 7 Call-Out

Jayson Tatum singled out a Philadelphian after his incredible performance Sunday evening at TD Garden, but it wasn’t a member of the 76ers.

Tatum delivered a “special shoutout” to Kevin Hart after dropping 51 points in the Celtics’ 112-87 win over the Sixers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The blowout in Boston added another layer of recent sports misery for Hart, a Philly native, who watched the Phillies fall in the 2022 World Series and the Eagles come up just short in Super Bowl LVII.

The Celtics star hoped there were “no hard feelings” from Hart after the 76ers’ season-ending loss and he’s looking to have a phone call with the A-list comedian. But before those two hop on the horn, Hart publicly saluted Tatum on Instagram.

“I’m hurt but I have to be a good sport and show my brother @jaytatum0 some love!!!!! Congrats champ….Nothing but love for my guy. He shined bright as hell under the big lights….Give that man his love,” Hart captioned the post.

And of course, Hart couldn’t close his response to Tatum without a joke.

“P.S Kiss my ass man….Don’t talk to me for at least 3 days!!!!! Go sixers….Next year,” Hart wrote.

Up next for Tatum and the Celtics is another Eastern Conference finals matchup with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The 76ers, meanwhile, are bound for the offseason where major changes could be made.