Kevin Millar Has Another Message For Celtics Ahead Of Game 6

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar has injected himself in the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Heat in more ways than one.

When the Celtics fell into a 3-0 series deficit, many players on the team copied the refrain of not letting them win a single game that Millar famously used when the Red Sox faced the same uphill climb against the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series

And after providing a message to the Celtics prior to Game 5, Millar was back for more as Boston tries to keep its season alive and move a step closer to history in Game 6 on Saturday night.

“What’s up, boys? Kevin Millar here. We won Game 4. We went back to the Garden in Game 5. Don’t let us win Game 6,” Millar said in a video posted to Twitter by WBZ’s Dan Roche. “Cowboy up and get this thing back to the Garden. Let’s go!”

The Celtics are trying to be the first time in NBA history to ever win a series after being down 3-0. The previous 150 teams in that situation have failed to complete a series comeback. Millar certainly knows what it’s like to overcome such long odds as he helped the Red Sox storm back to win the ALCS after being down 3-0 to the Yankees in 2004.

Game 6 looks like it will be an especially difficult task for the Celtics to conquer, though. The Heat have only lost once on their home floor so far in the playoffs and should receive a boost with the likely return of starting guard Gabe Vincent, who sat out Game 5 due to an ankle sprain. The refereeing assignment seems to favor Miami as well.