Kyle Larson Irked By Ross Chastain After Wreck: ‘(Expletive) Idiot’

Kyle Larson wasn’t very happy with Ross Chastain after the Trackhouse Racing Team driver caused a wreck 81 laps into the Wurth 400 at Dover International Speedway on Monday, and he wasn’t the only one.

“What a (expletive) idiot,” Larson said over the radio after the Hendrick Motorsports driver collided with Brennan Poole, understandably indicating he blamed Chastain for Poole sliding up the track and into the wall in front of him. “He flat-out wrecked him (Poole).”

"That was a little too aggressive in my opinion."- Rusty Wallace https://t.co/5SMW0NEyPG pic.twitter.com/BKjnHgjTN4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 1, 2023

Poole and those on the FOX Sports broadcast viewed it similarly.

“I haven’t really seen the replay, but it felt like I just got ran over, I mean really, for no reason. Eighty laps into the race,” Poole told FOX Sports after being checked and cleared. “It doesn’t make any sense to me. But I guess it’s been something he’s been known to do here recently. Probably needs to get his butt whooped.”

Chastain was heard on his radio expressing how he did not mean for it to happen, but given his reputation, other drivers probably won’t believe that.

Larson returned to the race after repairs, despite being in last place and seemingly well out of contention.