Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Son’s College Commitment

Saturday was a day to remember for Lakers star LeBron James and his family.

James and his Los Angeles teammates fired on all cylinders at Crypto.com Arena, where they secured a 30-point Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors. But before the Purple and Gold took a 2-1 series lead over the reigning NBA champions, James experienced a different kind of triumph.

A few hours before Lakers-Warriors tipoff, James’ eldest son, Bronny, announced his commitment to USC. The 18-year-old is No. 19 in ESPN’s top 100 ranking of 2023 high school prospects and he’s currently projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Moments after LA’s blowout win, James spoke with Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell about his son’s latest achievement.

“One of the best days of my life,” James told Trudell. “First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I’m super proud of him, our family is proud of him. For me, personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family is going to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college either. So, it’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college. He’s the first one to go to college in my family. Super-duper proud, super emotional, but just super-duper excited and happy for his journey. Today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today. No matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose, personally. But I’ll take this cherry on top with this dub, though,”

James will try to keep the good times rolling Monday when the Lakers host the Warriors for Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series.