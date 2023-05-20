Lakers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 3 Online, On TV

Can the Lakers avoid disaster?

31 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Denver Nuggets to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night, hoping to avoid a 0-3 deficit in the Western Conference finals.

Denver enters the matchup with 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series following two-game sweep at Ball Arena.

There’s an expectation that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will bounce back, however, as oddsmakers currently have Los Angeles as a 5.5-point favorite ahead of Game 3, according to consensus data listed on NESNBets.com live odds page.

Here’s how you can watch the Lakers-Nuggets contest:

When: Saturday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
