Lakers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 3 Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Denver Nuggets to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night, hoping to avoid a 0-3 deficit in the Western Conference finals.

Denver enters the matchup with 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series following two-game sweep at Ball Arena.

There’s an expectation that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will bounce back, however, as oddsmakers currently have Los Angeles as a 5.5-point favorite ahead of Game 3, according to consensus data listed on NESNBets.com live odds page.

Here’s how you can watch the Lakers-Nuggets contest:

When: Saturday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN