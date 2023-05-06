LeBron James’ Son Announces College Basketball Commitment

Bronny James announced his college basketball commitment Saturday.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will play the 2023-24 season with the USC Trojans, he announced on Instagram.

Bronny James played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif., and he was named a McDonald’s All-American this season. The 18-year-old was a consensus four-star recruit and was deciding between USC, Ohio State or the G-League Ignite, according to the Los Angeles Times in January.

ESPN ranked James 19th in his class in their final rankings, and he was projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in an early mock draft in February. The Boston Celtics do have their 2024 pick, but if James is a top-10 prospect, it’s unlikely the C’s will get to draft the son of one of their top rivals.

James, like his father, already has caught the ire of Skip Bayless for a big dunk back in August. LeBron James has expressed the desire to one day play on the same team as his son, and that dream is one step closer to a reality.

The Trojans finished last season 22-11 with a 14-6 record in the Pac-12. USC lost in the first round of the 2023 Men’s Basketball Tournament at a 10-seed to seventh seed Michigan State Spartans.