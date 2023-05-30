Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Celtics Guard Adds Insight After Game 7 Loss

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will consider offseason surgery after sustaining a significant injury at the worst possible time.

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, who was vital to the Celtics during the regular season and start of the postseason, confirmed he was dealing with a partial tear in a tendon from his right elbow to forearm, which The Athletic reported before Game 5 in the Eastern Conference finals.

“I don’t know the name of the tendon but it’s coming out of my elbow,” Brogdon told reporters after Boston’s season-ending 103-84 loss to the Miami Heat, per ASAP Sports. “Unfortunately, you use it a lot to shoot. So, when I’m shooting, I’m having a lot of pain.”

When asked about offseason surgery, Brogdon added: “It’s something that I’m going to consider now.”

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points on 48.5% from the field in 67 regular-season games.

Before suffering the injury in Game 1 of the conference finals, he averaged 15.1 points on 43.8% from long range and played 28-plus minutes in the Celtics’ first 14 playoff games. He concluded the conference finals series averaging 3.0 points on 20% from the field while his minutes dropped to 15 per game in the final five contests. Brogdon also did not play in Game 6 due to the injury.

The 30-year-old is under contract for the next two seasons after signing a two-year, $45 million deal. He will be a free agent following the 2024-25 campaign.