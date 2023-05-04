Malcolm Brogdon Shares Important Reminder After Celtics’ Blowout Game 2 Win

The Celtics notched an important victory Wednesday night at TD Garden, but they now must leave it in the past.

That’s the mindset Malcolm Brogdon opted for after Game 2 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series with Philadelphia. The Celtics blew the doors off their longtime rival, securing a 121-87 victory to even the best-of-seven set at one game apiece. And Boston managed to top Philly by 34 points on a night when top-five MVP Award finisher Jayson Tatum only scored seven points.

But Brogdon didn’t bask in the glory after the Celtics’ convincing triumph. The veteran guard stressed an important notion with the second-round series now heading to the City of Brotherly Love.

“We responded,” Brogdon told reporters, per MassLive. “We were resilient. It’s about setting the tone for the next game. This was one game. Tonight we flipped the script, but it was one game. It doesn’t mean it’s going to carry over.”

Boston can look at its current opponent to legitimize Brogdon’s sentiment. The Sixers had all the momentum in the world after stealing Game 1 on Monday night and that only heightened when Joel Embiid returned to action Wednesday. It ultimately met nothing, as the C’s bounced back with little resistance.

The sides will meet again Friday night for Game 3. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.