Marcus Smart Compares Celtics-76ers To Iconic Boxing Bout

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will play Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon for the chance to advance to a date with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston defeated the Sixers in Game 6 in what Celtics guard Marcus Smart knew would be a dogfight, and he hasn’t changed his stance heading into the do-or-die matchup, he just used a different analogy

“It’s Frazier and Ali. You gotta be ready. Those first couple of rounds, teams are feeling good, round one, round two, we’re feeling good, they’re feeling good,” Smart told reporters following C’s practice on Saturday, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. “Now it comes down, zero-zero, the last match; who’s going to win?”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla changed the lineup ahead of Game 6 by starting Robert Williams III over Derrick White and the team responded.

“Last year, we started that lineup with Rob and it worked out well for us,” Smart said. “We just wanted to get back to what we know. Everybody was comfortable with it. Everybody understood their assignments, and it made things a little bit easier for us.”

White accepted the change because for him it’s about the team getting the win, not personal recognition.

“And I was all for it,” White said per King. “I’ve always been that it’s all about the team. It?s not about me.”