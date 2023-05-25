Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Sounds Off On Free Agency Speculation

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will be one of the biggest names on the NBA’s free-agent market this offseason.

But Irving could do without all the speculation that’s already mounting on where the eight-time All-Star could potentially land.

Irving conducted an Instagram Live on Wednesday, venting his frustrations about the upcoming decision he has to make when NBA free agency begins at the end of next month. Irving has fueled the rumors about leaving Dallas this offseason by attending two Los Angeles Lakers’ games this postseason, including sitting courtside for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals earlier this week.

“Stop mentioning me on Twitter,” Irving said as transcribed by Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “All y’all fan bases, stop mentioning me right now. Please. It is still the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference finals. Or excuse me — Denver’s going to the Finals. We’re still waiting for Boston and Miami.

“Can you please leave me the (expletive) out of this? Please can I just be with my family in peace? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are. Stop that. Y’all think it’s funny (expletive), but please stop that.”

Irving’s career has taken a strange turn ever since winning an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He got traded to Boston and spent two seasons with the Celtics before becoming a villain in the city for departing in free agency after telling fans he wanted to stay with the organization.

Irving then spent three-drama filled seasons with the Brooklyn Nets as he seemed to step in controversy at every turn, whether it was over vaccine mandates or posting anti-Semitic disinformation.