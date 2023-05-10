Maybe Game 5 Was Celtics’ First ‘Really Bad’ Showing — That’s Not Point

Off-nights happen.

And while it might be difficult to unpack how an off-night can take place in such a pivotal spot, a 115-103 Game 5 loss in front of the home fans at TD Garden on Tuesday, perhaps there is some truth to the notion. But that’s not why the Boston Celtics now are on the brink of elimination against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“That was the first time in the playoffs that we didn’t play well, in my opinion,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after Boston was punked on the parquet, the final verdict not indicative of Philadelphia’s one-sided victory, per CLNS Media.

“So we can’t lose our perspective of we played really good basketball (prior). And that was our first really, really bad game of the playoffs.”

Jayson Tatum added: “I think we just didn’t have it (Tuesday). I think throughout the playoffs we’ve played really well, even though we’ve lost a few games. And I think today was just a tough day for us.”

The reason it’s unfair for the Celtics to shake off their most disappointing loss of the season and chalk it up to an “off-night,” though, is because the position they are in. That’s how the postseason works. The previously title-favored Celtics put themselves in a spot where a “really bad game” couldn’t happen. Not after dropping a pair of winnable playoff games earlier in the series and another earlier in the postseason.

Because the Green failed to capitalize on nights when they didn’t have off-nights, they’re now one loss from their season being over.