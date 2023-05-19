Lakers Bias? Michael Malone Drops Mic On Media After Nuggets’ Game 2 Win

Don’t look now, but the Denver Nuggets are two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Then again, you probably weren’t going to look, anyway. Or, if you were, most of your attention might’ve been directed toward the Los Angeles Lakers, whom the Nuggets beat again Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

That was the prevailing sentiment expressed by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone after Denver’s Game 2 victory, in which Jamal Murray scored 37 points and Nikola Jokic recorded yet another triple-double (23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists).

“You win Game 1 of the playoffs and all everybody talked about was the Lakers,” Malone said during his postgame press conference. “Let’s be honest, that was the national narrative, was, ‘Hey, the Lakers are fine. They’re down 1-0, but they figured something out.’ No one talked about Nikola just had an historic performance (in Game 1). He’s got 13 (playoff) triple-doubles now, third all-time. What he’s doing is just incredible.

“But the narrative wasn’t about the Nuggets. The narrative wasn’t about Nikola. The narrative was about the Lakers and their adjustments. So, you know, you put that in your pipe, you smoke it, and you come back and you know what, we’re gonna go up 2-0.”

True to their word, Denver went up 2-0 — with Jokic again playing an instrumental role for Denver.