Mike Gesicki Opens Up On Why He Wanted To Sign With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Roughly a month and a half after signing with the Patriots, Mike Gesicki on Thursday met with reporters for the first time since joining New England.

The veteran tight end, who signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Patriots, largely toed the company line during his first news conference. Gesicki said all the right things about quarterback Mac Jones, praised offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, with whom he has a history, and gave a solid first review of new tight ends coach Will Lawing. He also delivered the usual lines about working hard and developing connections with his new teammates.

As for his reasons for signing with New England, the former Miami Dolphin said about what you’d expect.

“Obviously, I have a little bit of history playing against this organization for the last five years,” Gesicki said at Gillette Stadium. “And have a ton of respect for the way that things are run around here, and the tradition and all that kind of stuff that is the New England Patriots. So, I felt it was a good opportunity for me to come here and learn from a couple other guys that are in the tight end room, great coaching staff. Good opportunity. So, happy to be here.”

On Tuesday, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster reiterated that playing for Bill Belichick factored into his decision to sign with the Patriots. Gesicki also is looking forward to playing for perhaps the greatest head coach in NFL history.

“That’s definitely one of the things that you get coming here,” Gesicki said. “So, it’s definitely an exciting opportunity, ton of knowledge coming from the head coach. So, excited to gain some of that knowledge and see the game from his perspective, and continue to improve, get better in any ways that I can.”

Gesicki, 27, was one of the league’s most productive tight ends from 2019 through 2021. But his production (and role) dipped last season under Mike McDaniel, with Gesicki compiling just 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns.