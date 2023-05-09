MLB Rumors: Ex-Yankees All-Star To Sign With Mets On Minor League Deal

The New York Mets reportedly added to their catching depth Tuesday morning when they signed Gary Sanchez to a minor league deal.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman was the first to report the news regarding the 2017 and 2019 All-Star.

Sanchez was released by the San Francisco Giants last week after hitting .164 across 16 games for Triple-A Sacramento. The ex-Yankees All-Star will get another shot with the Mets, which will be his third team since being traded by New York in March 2022.

The 30-year-old, along with Gio Urshela, was traded to the Minnesota Twins in a deal that brought Josh Donaldson to the Yankees. Sanchez finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with 16 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .205 batting average for the Twins.

Offense has been Sachez’s downfall of late, but he’ll try to revive his career in the Big Apple.

Sanchez will be a depth option for the Mets with Francisco Alvarez and Tomas Nido in the Mets’ system.