NASCAR Twitter Didn’t Respond Well To Bubba Wallace Appearing To Flip Middle Finger

Not many NASCAR fans talked about the second-place finish Bubba Wallace had at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday. It was what he did after the race that caught their attention.

Right before a post-race interview with FOX Sports’ Jamie Little, Wallace appeared to quickly flip his middle finger, which was caught on camera, before the polarizing 23XI Racing driver proceeded on with the interview.

The incident drew plenty of reaction from NASCAR fans, who turned to social media to voice their mostly vehement displeasure of Wallace’s actions.

@BubbaWallace flipping the bird yesterday on tv while kids are probably watching the race proves you have absolutely no class!!! Shame on you!!! — Sharon M. Roper (@sroper7) May 23, 2023

Total lack of class Bubba Wallace! Not that Kyle Larson just kicked your ass fair and square, what a pile of cow dung Wallace! #bubbawallace — Doug West (@dougsnuggs1) May 22, 2023

I?m all for Bubba Wallace beginning his villain arc last night. — Darian Gilliam (@BlackFlagMatter) May 22, 2023

And THIS is why I and so many others can?t stand @BubbaWallace anymore! Could you be any more of a sore loser?!? Disgraceful! @23XIRacing https://t.co/Y376TxXd2n — Christine H. Lowden-Walters (@christine113068) May 23, 2023

While many fumed over what Wallace did, there was support for him as well after he finished runner-up to Kyle Larson.