NASCAR Twitter Didn’t Respond Well To Bubba Wallace Appearing To Flip Middle Finger

Not many NASCAR fans talked about the second-place finish Bubba Wallace had at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday. It was what he did after the race that caught their attention.
Right before a post-race interview with FOX Sports’ Jamie Little, Wallace appeared to quickly flip his middle finger, which was caught on camera, before the polarizing 23XI Racing driver proceeded on with the interview.
The incident drew plenty of reaction from NASCAR fans, who turned to social media to voice their mostly vehement displeasure of Wallace’s actions.
While many fumed over what Wallace did, there was support for him as well after he finished runner-up to Kyle Larson.
NASCAR didn’t seem to think Wallace was over the top with his hand gesture as FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported Monday that Wallace won’t face any punishment.
“Bubba Wallace won’t be penalized for flipping the bird on pit road after the race,” Pockrass tweeted. “It is NASCAR’s understanding he was gesturing to a friend and while inappropriate, it wasn’t done malicious.”