NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Robert Williams Played Through Stomach Virus In Game 7

It turns out that Jayson Tatum wasn’t the only member of the Boston Celtics at less than 100% in Monday’s Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference finals to the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

According to the Stadium’s Shams Charania, Celtics center Robert Williams wasn’t at full health either for the winner-take-all contest.

“There was one other health matter that a Celtics player had. I’m told that Robert Williams was throwing up during the game,” Charania said on FanDuel TV on Tuesday. “He only played 14 minutes. He was coming in and coming out of the game. When he would come out, he would throw up. He was dealing with a stomach virus that he played through it. He was sick yesterday. He’s sick going into today.”

Williams tried to make an impact off the bench in his limited state as he chipped in with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting to go along with six rebounds and one block. The 14 minutes Williams played were his second-lowest total of the entire postseason.

It was clear that Williams struggled at points as he looked to labor getting up and down the court. He even needed assistance from teammates getting to the bench during a timeout.

Williams’ health along with Tatum twisting his ankle less than 30 seconds into the game will now be two what-ifs for the Celtics as they began their offseason while the Heat march on to the NBA Finals.