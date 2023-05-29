NBA Rumors: Here’s Malcolm Brogdon’s Status For Heat-Celtics Game 7

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla apparently will have everyone in his typical rotation available for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston on Saturday night managed to push the best-of-seven series to a winner-take-all contest even though it was shorthanded. The Celtics won Game 6 at Kaseya Center without veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is dealing with a right forearm strain. But according to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner is expected to play Monday night at TD Garden.

Brogdon reportedly suffered a partial tear in the tendon from his right elbow to forearm in the series opener against the Heat back on May 17 in Boston. The 30-year-old played in the next four games, but he was forced to exit Game 5 in the third quarter and did not return. Heading into Game 7, Brogdon is averaging 6.8 points and 1.5 assists across 21.2 minutes per game in the series.

The Celtics and the Heat are scheduled to tip off Monday night’s game at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner earns an NBA Finals berth, which the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets clinched May 22 after sweeping LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.