New Video Reveals Jets GM Predicted Patriots’ Draft Trade

The Patriots’ trade-down in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft both landed them highly touted cornerback Christian Gonzalez and had the added benefit of sticking it to the hated Jets.

Or so it appeared at the time.

New England’s move from pick No. 14 to No. 17 allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to vault ahead of New York — picking at No. 15 — and grab Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who’d widely been viewed as a first-round target for the tackle-needy Jets. A behind-the-scenes video from inside the Jets’ draft room confirmed Jones was on their radar as their selection approached — but also that general manager Joe Douglas wasn’t caught off guard by the Patriots’ trade.

In fact, the team-released clip showed Douglas predicting the deal, the partner and the player.

“I bet somebody is going to trade up in front of us in front of us for Broderick Jones, with New England,” the Jets GM said. “Pittsburgh.”

Then, after the trade was announced, Douglas reiterated: “Broderick Jones.”

Earlier in the same video, another Jets exec asked Douglas how he would rank three of the team’s possible targets at No. 15. His response: Iowa edge rusher Will McDonald IV first, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer second, then Jones third.