NFL Coach Has High Expectations For Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

JuJu Smith-Schuster generated the majority of headlines for the Patriots during free agency, and deservedly so. Smith-Schuster is an accomplished, talented wideout who will be charged with replacing Jakobi Meyers as New England’s most productive receiver.
But don’t be surprised if Mike Gesicki ends up being the more important signing.
The veteran tight end signed a one-year deal with the Patriots after spending five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Gesicki was one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends from 2019 through 2021 but saw his numbers and usage plummet last season under Mike McDaniel.
However, Gesicki’s unique abilities might lead to a huge role in New England’s offense, according to one NFL coach who recently spoke to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry.
“I got off the phone with a rival defensive assistant (Wednesday),” Perry said during Thursday’s “Boston Sports Tonight” episode. “He told me that he thinks that Gesicki’s gonna catch the ball a ‘bleep-ton’. And part of it is he believes in Gesick’s skill set. Now, he’s not a true tight end, he told me. He’s at the bottom of the league in terms of blocking at that position. But he’s still a freaky athlete. … He can function in the red zone, he can be a vertical threat down the middle of the field.
“And this coach thought that was important for both Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien. … Mac Jones, his strength is in the middle of the field as well. So, if he can get a vertical threat down the middle of the field, which Gesicki is, I think he could end up being the one pass-catcher in their offense that defenses actually have to gameplan for. To me, he might be the only guy that fits that category.”
Time will tell whether Gesicki is a good fit in New England.
His shortcomings as a blocker are obvious and served as the catalyst for his Miami exit. And it’s fair to wonder whether Bill Belichick will be similarly discouraged upon working closely with Gesicki.
But the Patriots also know what they’re getting in Gesicki after facing him nine times over the last five years. They didn’t sign the 27-year-old to make him a benchwarmer.
If nothing else, Gesicki should serve as a major upgrade over Jonnu Smith — although that’s not saying much.