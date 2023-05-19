NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies At 87 Leaving Behind Incredible Legacy

Jim Brown, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history whose impact extended far beyond the gridiron, has died, The Associated Press reported Friday.
Brown was 87.
Brown broke into the NFL in 1957 and was an instant sensation. He won Rookie of the Year in his debut, was a three-time NFL MVP, won a championship, went to nine Pro Bowls and earned eight All-Pro selections. He played nine seasons and led the NFL in rushing in eight of those seasons. His 12,312 career rushing yards rank 11th all time despite the fact he played in only 118 career games. Brown still finished with more rushing yards than Marshall Faulk, the back just behind him on the all-time rushing list despite playing 58 fewer games.
He retired at the age of 30 with plenty left in the tank, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame five years after his 1966 retirement.
Brown was far more than a football player. He’s one of the greatest athletes in American sports history. He played lacrosse at Syracuse where he was so dominant, the rules were changed. He also was a standout in track and field and basketball.
His star and reach extended beyond the sports world. He did some work as a color analyst in his post-playing days, and he was also an accomplished actor.
Perhaps most importantly, Brown used his fame and fortune to give back. He was a civil rights advocate and worked hard to help young people, especially those in inner-cities.
Back in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, Brown was heartened by the reaction in communities across America.
“When you think of African Americans and you think of Caucasians, to see them work together, to see the young people work together, it does my heart good,” he told NFL Media’s Steve Wyche in 2020. ” … (It) really tells you that we’re in a different era and that there are things that we can possibly do to bring about positive change.”
“I think honestly any person, football player or otherwise, can learn a lot from Jim Brown and what he represents and what he stands for,” New England Patriots and former Browns head coach Bill Belichick said in 2016 after a matchup with Cleveland. “Jim Brown’s in, my opinion, the greatest player that ever played.
” … Just have so much more respect and appreciation for him knowing him well as a person and a friend than I did as just an observer at a distance. He’s meant so much to this game. He’s paved the way for all of us, players and coaches.”