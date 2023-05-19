NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies At 87 Leaving Behind Incredible Legacy

Jim Brown, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history whose impact extended far beyond the gridiron, has died, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Brown was 87.

Brown broke into the NFL in 1957 and was an instant sensation. He won Rookie of the Year in his debut, was a three-time NFL MVP, won a championship, went to nine Pro Bowls and earned eight All-Pro selections. He played nine seasons and led the NFL in rushing in eight of those seasons. His 12,312 career rushing yards rank 11th all time despite the fact he played in only 118 career games. Brown still finished with more rushing yards than Marshall Faulk, the back just behind him on the all-time rushing list despite playing 58 fewer games.

He retired at the age of 30 with plenty left in the tank, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame five years after his 1966 retirement.

Although it's been 58 years since Jim Brown played his final NFL game, his reputation as one of the most dynamic players to ever step on a football field transcends generations.

Brown was far more than a football player. He’s one of the greatest athletes in American sports history. He played lacrosse at Syracuse where he was so dominant, the rules were changed. He also was a standout in track and field and basketball.

His star and reach extended beyond the sports world. He did some work as a color analyst in his post-playing days, and he was also an accomplished actor.

Perhaps most importantly, Brown used his fame and fortune to give back. He was a civil rights advocate and worked hard to help young people, especially those in inner-cities.