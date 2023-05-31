NFL Legend ‘Wouldn’t Rule Out’ Tom Brady Playing For Raiders

Troy Aikman believes there’s a non-zero chance Tom Brady helps out the Raiders beyond investing money into the franchise.

Brady recently took on another post-NFL retirement endeavor when landed a minority stake in the Las Vegas organization. The football world immediately kicked around the idea of the seven-time Super Bowl champion throwing passes for the Silver and Black, and that chatter was taken into overdrive when a report revealed new starting signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March.

Aikman isn’t expecting Brady to come out of retirement for a second time and throw passes to Davante Adams. That said, the Pro Football Hall of Famer isn’t saying it definitely won’t happen either.

“I don?t want to speak for Tom. I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Aikman told TMZ Sports. “He obviously has a relationship with the head coach, he knows the offense, he’ll keep himself in great shape. I’m a big Jimmy Garoppolo fan, so I’m really pulling for him. But I would bet that nothing’s off the table as far as what may occur during the season or what Tom’s role may be. I think he’s done playing, but you never know. Those things kind of just happen out of nowhere. You don’t really predict them or plan for them. I’m sure he doesn’t want to talk about those things, but we can.”

Brady has stressed his commitment to retirement at every turn this offseason, so don’t count on seeing the 45-year-old out on the gridiron for a 24th NFL season. But until the Raiders get going on the new season, expect football fans and media members alike to fantasize about Brady going under center in the Entertainment Capital of the World.