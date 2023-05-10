NFL Player Ranked Matthew Judon (Very) High On Top 100 List

Matthew Judon is an elite defensive player, but is he one of the five best players in the game?

At least one NFL player apparently believes so.

For the 13th consecutive year, the NFL polled players around the league on whom they believe are the 100 best players in football. The results typically are revealed sometime in August, but the NFL on Wednesday shared four anonymous ballots containing players’ top 20 choices.

Judon doesn’t appear on two of the ballots. But the star Patriots edge rusher showed up on two of them, ranking fifth on one and 10th on the other.

Check out all four ballots in the tweet below:

Is fifth too high for Judon? Maybe, maybe not. But there’s no denying he’s emerged as one of the game’s top sack artists since joining New England in 2021.