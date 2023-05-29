NFL Rumors: Only These Teams Tried To Trade For DeAndre Hopkins

The DeAndre Hopkins trade market apparently wasn’t very robust before it closed.

After months of speculation about a potential blockbuster involving the superstar wide receiver, the Arizona Cardinals on Friday officially released Hopkins, who now is free to sign with any team. The five-time Pro Bowl selection surely will have more suitors now that he’s on the open market, and that pool figures to include the Chiefs and the Bills.

Why? Because Kansas City and Buffalo were the only teams “to have substantial trade talks with Arizona” about Hopkins, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Hopkins’ contract reportedly was the major hangup for both AFC powerhouses, and although the reigning Super Bowl champions “made progress” on landing the 30-year-old, it was “blown up” by the deal fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens, per Breer.

The Bills probably are more in need of Hopkins’ services than the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and company proved last season they don’t need a bonafide No. 1 receiver to have an elite offense. Buffalo, on the other hand, might need one more above-average piece to get over the hump, especially when you consider how much the rest of the AFC improved over the offseason.

But as previously mentioned, the Chiefs and the Bills likely won’t be the only teams in pursuit of Hopkins now that there are no strings attached. Perhaps the wideout-needy New England Patriots will throw their hat in the ring, as head coach Bill Belichick is a known Hopkins admirer.