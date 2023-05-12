NFL Schedule 2023: Full List Of Matchups For Each Week Of Season

The National Football League released the 2023-24 schedule on Thursday night.

Each NFL franchise had some fun sending out teasers, including videos and memes on Twitter, while some games were leaked prior to the official release, such as the Super Bowl rematch for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20.

Check out the full NFL schedule here.

? 2023 Schedule Grid for all 272 games ?#NFLSchedule2023 pic.twitter.com/L3NDA5sLkP — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 12, 2023

After an offseason of wondering when Aaron Rodgers would sign with the New York Jets, to others wondering whether or not Tom Brady would actually retire, fans will get out their armchair coaching notes as the teams get ready to show off the trades, signings and draft choices as they hunt for the chance to play in Super Bowl LVIII. Defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the first game of the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 7.