No Brainer: Celtics Feeling Grant Williams’ Impact Despite Lack Of Numbers

There have been multiple points throughout the 2022-23 NBA season that Grant Williams found himself on the outside looking in when it came to the Celtics’ rotation.

Despite that, he always finds a way to make an impact.

Williams was called upon in a big way in the Celtics’ win in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers, drawing the Joel Embiid assignment down the stretch and holding his own. Though it won’t show up in the box score alongside his four rebounds, two blocks and lone assist, the grit and determination shown by Boston’s fourth-year man was a pivotal factor in the final decision.

Just ask Jayson Tatum.

“(Joel) Embiid is the MVP,” Tatum told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth postgame, per the network’s broadcast. “It’s going to take a lot for us to try and contain him. We’re not going to stop him, and the things Grant does aren’t always going to show up in the stat sheet, but he’s extremely valuable to our team. I think that showed tonight.”

You saw that grit in the fourth quarter, when Embiid landed directly on Williams’ head, sending the forward to the sideline to be looked at. Despite the 290-pound stomp, Williams didn’t miss a second.

Joel Embiid accidentally stepped on Grant Williams head while he was on the ground.



Williams would stay in the game. pic.twitter.com/sembOLJbxI — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2023

“He can handle it,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said postgame.