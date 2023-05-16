Patriots Announce New Details On 2023 Preseason Schedule

The Patriots will close out the 2023 preseason with a Friday night affair in Nashville.

New England on Tuesday announced its exhibition finale against the Tennessee Titans will kick off Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.

The Patriots and Titans reportedly were in talks to hold a round of joint practices ahead of that game, but those had yet to be confirmed as of Tuesday morning. The dates and times for New England’s first two preseason games — against the Houston Texas at Gillette Stadium and against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field — also remained TBA.

The NFL last year shortened its preseason from four games to three and extended its regular season from 16 games to 17. It also added a bye week before Week 1, meaning the Patriots will have a weekend off between their matchup with the Titans and their Sept. 10 season opener against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is the Patriots’ full regular-season schedule, which was unveiled last week:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29, at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts in Germany (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6/7 vs. New York Jets (TBD)