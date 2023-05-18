Patriots Newcomer Reveals Wild Skill, Gives Head-Spinning Explanation

FOXBORO, Mass. — If the Patriots ever decide to put their players through a talent show, nobody is beating Calvin Anderson.

The veteran offensive tackle met with reporters Thursday for the first time since signing with New England in March. He gave some great answers, including offering his thoughts on O-line coach Adrian Klemm and opening up about his brief stint with the Patriots in 2020 after signing as an undrafted free agent. But he saved the best for last.

Just before leaving the podium, Anderson revealed he can solve a Rubik’s Cube behind his back. A mathematical Economics Analysis major at Rice University, Anderson signed a brand ambassadorship with Rubik’s after developing a new method of solving the cube blindfolded. He can solve the cube in around 20 seconds or less, either behind his back or the normal way.

Anderson explained his methodology, melting the brains of math-allergic Patriots reporters in the process. You can view the full transcript below.

Anderson: “Also, this might be cool for you. I don’t know if you guys know this, I still have to show the guys … but I can solve a Rubik’s Cube behind my back. I don’t know if any of you guys know that. One of these times I’ll bring it in.”

Question: How do you do that?

Anderson: “It’s a long, complicated explanation. … My rookie year, I actually signed a brand ambassadorship with Rubik’s — first pro athlete ever. And it’s because I came up with a different way to solve it blindfolded. This is gonna sound so nerdy, but, there’s a subsect of guys who solve the Rubik’s Cube, people who solve the Rubik’s cube, that do it without looking. And there’s a couple different ways to do it. I came up with a new way.”