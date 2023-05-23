Patriots Can’t Be Happy About NFL’s New Special Teams Rule

The New England Patriots spend money and manage their roster as if special teams still matter.

But the NFL is sending a very different message.

The league on Tuesday reportedly passed a new rule instituting all touchbacks and fair catches within the 25-yard line on kickoffs result in the ball being placed on the 25-yard line. So, even if a kicker successfully avoids a touchback by lofting a kick just in front of the goal line, the returner can signal a fair catch and move the ball out to the 25-yard line.

The rule only will be in effect for 2023 before being reevaluated next offseason. But it’s hard to view the move as anything other than a first step toward kickoffs being eliminated altogether. Moreover, NFL owners reportedly passed the rule, designed to increase player safety, despite objection from league coaches, including all special teams coordinators.

The NFL is transparent in wanting to reduce both the amount of kickoff returns and the rate of concussions suffered on special teams plays. And the rule might be just the first of similar changes made in the coming years.

In an interview, McKay was adamant that the NFL does not want to get rid of the kick. And they know coaches are not happy. But they feel needed to be passed for one year and look at data and consider future of KO. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 23, 2023

Miller: ?The kickoff play has the highest rate of concussion year after year. You can?t stand by and do nothing.?



Rich McKay, chair of the competition committee, says last year was the highest return rate in 9 years. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2023

The trend is obvious.