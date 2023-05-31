Patriots Captain Slams NFL Over Controversial Rule Change

FOXBORO, Mass. — When Bill Belichick was asked about the new kickoff rule that NFL owners approved last week, he declined comment, deferring to statements made by other like-minded coaches like John Harbaugh and Andy Reid.

Matthew Slater voiced his displeasure in a decidedly different way.

After the Patriots left the practice field Wednesday following their third organized team activities practice, Slater was asked for his opinion on the rule change, which will allow teams to automatically start at their own 25-yard line after any kickoff that results in a fair catch or touchback. The NFL claimed the alteration was made with player safety in mind, but New England’s longtime special teams captain believes it’s an example of the league merely trying to appear interested in the health of its players while ignoring other, far more pressing issues.

Here is a transcript of Slater’s response, which lasted nearly five minutes (emphasis added):

“I’ll say this: Obviously, when you ask me that, there’s going to be a reaction that I have that is unique from most players in this league. I do have a bias about this, right? So, we’ll get that out there. It’s my understanding that the powers that be think that this is going to improve player safety and health, and I’m just not convinced that our league is always going to do what’s in the best interest of our players. I understand that we want to reduce head injuries and things of that nature, but we don’t always act as if player health and safety is paramount.

“We can talk about the Thursday night games. That’s an easy one; that’s low-hanging fruit. But we can also talk about the issues that our players experience after they leave the game. Why is it that we have to fight for healthcare beyond five years out of the game? Why is it that when players go to file for benefits in terms of disability, they’re having to jump through hoops nonstop? Why is it that we’re continuing to fight the battle that we’re fighting about grass versus turf? We all know data can be skewed and projected in any way you want to slice it up, whether it’s relative data, absolute data. That’s a whole different conversation.

“But for me, I look at this game, it’s been played for over a hundred years, and it’s clear to me that they’re making an effort that they’re making an effort to eradicate this play (the kickoff). They said they’re making the play safer, but the reality is they haven’t done a single thing to make the play safer. They haven’t changed the rules. They haven’t changed the techniques. There are still going to be collisions that occur if the ball’s not fair-caught.