Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Calls New NFL Rule ‘Ridiculous’

The NFL announced on Tuesday a new kickoff rule that would place the ball at the 25-yard line on a fair catch of a kickoff made inside the 25, despite opposition from several teams regarding the controversial change.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters at the end of his press conference following the team’s OTA on Wednesday the rule change could turn the NFL into “flag football.” Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski shared Reid’s view of the change when he visited “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams on FanDuel TV.

“I agree with coach Andy Reid. I think it’s getting a little bit ridiculous on that rule change because there’s already that rule if it goes in the endzone, you can just take the knee in the endzone, and it gets placed at the 25-yard line,” Gronkowski said. “But you gotta be able to play football at some point. I mean, that’s why you have the kickoff. You mind as well take the kickoff totally out of the game then and just have the other team just start at their own 25-yard line, but that’s pretty ridiculous.”

Gronkowski went on to explain that 75% of kickoffs result in touchbacks already and adding this rule takes away from the sport.

“You gotta play football,” Gronkowski said. “You gotta play kickoffs. It’s just been part of the history of the game.”