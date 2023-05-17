Patriots Reportedly Make Notable Addition To Scouting Department

Maya Ana Callender has prior NFL experience in Philly and Tampa

by

3 hours ago

The Patriots reportedly have a new scouting assistant.

New England recently hired Maya Ana Callender for the role, according to a Tuesday report from Neil Stratton of Inside The League. Mike Reiss of ESPN later confirmed Stratton’s report.

Callender spent the previous four years at Princeton, most recently as the school’s director of football operations. She has prior NFL experience with the Philadelphia Eagles as a training camp football operations intern and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow.

Callender is the second female member of the Patriots scouting department. She joins director of scouting administration Nancy Meier, the franchise’s longest-tenured employee. New England employs two women on its football staff: software engineer Emily Capprini and assistant dietitian Samantha Couture.

The Patriots, now a month into their offseason program, are scheduled to begin voluntary organized practices next Monday.

More Football:

Demario Douglas Film Review: Shades Of Marcus Jones In Patriots Rookie
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
Previous Article

Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals Preview
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
Next Article

NBA Rumors: James Harden To Decline $36.5M Option, Become Free Agent

Picked For You

Related