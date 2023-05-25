Patriots Mailbag: These Players Could Be Surprise Cut Candidates

If I was projecting a 53-man roster today, Brown and Guy both would be on it. But it wouldn’t floor me if either was let go.

As for who could be traded, I think wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is a possibility, depending on how new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien feels about him. I believe Bourne is worth keeping — he was the Patriots’ best playmaker in 2021 before falling out of favor with Matt Patricia last season — but if O’Brien isn’t a fan, I’m sure he’d generate interest from receiver-needy teams. Trading the 28-year-old would clear just under $5.5 million in cap space with a $1.4 million dead-money hit.

@robinsonzs

What are the chance you think both Boutte & Douglas make the 53? Do the both have to be best WRs on through TC for that to happen? If it does I feel like Bourne would be the odd man out. Any chance you think it would be Parker instead or of them keep 6 (not including Slater)?

I thought Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas were great picks in Round 6, and I think either has a chance of cracking the 53-man roster. Will both make the cut? I wouldn’t predict that at this stage, but it is possible, especially if the aforementioned theoretical Bourne trade becomes reality. In that scenario, the Patriots would carry JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Boutte and Douglas into the regular season, plus special teamer Matthew Slater.

Could they keep Bourne and both rookies? Again, it’s not out of the question, but history suggests that’s unlikely. The Patriots included more than five non-Slater wideouts on their initial 53 just once in the past 10 seasons. That was in 2019, when they rostered Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. Since 2013, they’ve kept five receivers six times, four receivers twice and three receivers once.

I also think it’s important to temper expectations for Douglas and especially Boutte. They’re both talented and exciting players, and Boutte looked like a potential first-round prospect before his final season at LSU, but we’re still talking about a pair of sixth-round draft picks here. Over the last 10 years, less than half of the Patriots’ sixth-round picks made the team out of training camp (8 of 19), and just four were active in Week 1: Mike Onwenu and Justin Herron in 2020, Ted Karras in 2016 and Zach Moore in 2014.

Again, I liked both picks, but I’m going to wait until I see them on the field before making any grand predictions.

On Parker, I expect him to make the team and be a starter, but it is worth noting that his entire $6.2 million salary for this season is nonguaranteed, meaning the Patriots could cut or trade him with no financial penalty if they don’t like what they see this summer.

@samorelowitz

What are the patriots looking to do at RT? Are they going to be starting McDermott/Anderson/Reiff, or move Onwenu back to RT and start one of the rooms at guard?

I think the most likely first-team tackle combo we see in OTAs is Brown on the left side and 34-year-old Riley Reiff on the right, but that’s not a guarantee. Both players have experience at both spots, and Reiff has played much more left tackle than right in his career (though he only played the latter for the last two seasons). Brown also performed better as a right tackle for the Patriots in 2021 than he did as their left tackle last season.