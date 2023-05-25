Patriots Place Veteran Linebacker On IR, Sign Tight End

Raekwon McMillan’s Patriots tenure hit another setback Thursday.

The Patriots placed the veteran linebacker on injured reserve after two organized team activities practices. McMillan suffered a partially torn Achilles in practice, per a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

McMillan missed the entire 2021 campaign with a torn ACL but returned to play in 16 games for the Patriots last season, tallying 35 tackles and five tackles for loss and returning a fumble for a touchdown in a December win over Arizona. He played 250 snaps on defense and was one of New England’s most active special teamers, logging an additional 277 snaps in the kicking game.

The 27-year-old Ohio State product had been set to compete for a roster spot in a position group that also features Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Mack Wilson, Chris Board, Olakunle Fatukasi, Terez Hall, Calvin Munson, third-round draft pick Marte Mapu and undrafted rookie Jourdan Heilig. Now, McMillan only can play this season if he is released with an injury settlement.

The Patriots filled McMillan’s spot on the 90-man roster by signing veteran tight end Anthony Firkser. Firkser caught nine passes for 100 yards for the Atlanta Falcons last season after spending the previous four years with the Tennessee Titans. The Harvard product joins a tight end room headlined by Hunter Henry and offseason signee Mike Gesicki, with Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington and undrafted free agent Johnny Lumpkin also vying for roster spots.

New England, which had its third and fourth OTAs canceled due to a violation of the NFL’s offseason rules, is set to return to the practice field next Wednesday.