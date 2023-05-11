Patriots Planning ‘Many Celebrations’ To Honor Tom Brady

The New England Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Gillette Stadium this fall, announcing plans Thursday to honor the legendary quarterback at their 2023 home opener.

And that’s not the only tribute Brady will receive from the team he helped lead to six Super Bowl championships.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said it’ll be the “beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady,” who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason.

“Since today is schedule day, I’d like to make one little announcement that I think might have some news for real football fans, and it actually relates to our schedule. I know our opening day should be a very competitive team,” Kraft said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “They haven’t shared with us who that is exactly. ? But the NFL is over 100 years old, and 20% of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro. And I’m happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years.

“It will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say ‘thank you’ for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

As Kraft noted, the details of that home opener had yet to be announced as of Thursday morning.