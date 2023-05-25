Patriots Rumors: How Players Feel About Rough 2023 Schedule

The Patriots face a gauntlet in 2023, and the players know it.

On paper, New England faces one of this season’s most difficult schedules — third-toughest, in fact, according to the NFL. Like the last two seasons, the Patriots are set for a series of daunting matchups both at the beginning and end of the campaign. However, unlike the previous two seasons, the 2023 slate doesn’t include a lineup of seemingly easier matchups in the middle of the schedule.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald recently spoke with Patriots players who acknowledged New England’s potentially rough road in 2023.

“I think you could look at their schedule, and that would be the starting point for if the Patriots season is going to bottom out,” Callahan said during Thursday’s episode of 98 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show. “Because they don’t get a break. And that’s something that I know that they’re aware of — because hey, they can look at the schedule. But in texting with a few players, they’re like, ‘You know, there are no slacks here. There is no breather, there is no anything like that.’ “

If you need a refresh, here’s the full Patriots schedule:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29, at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts in Germany (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6/7 vs. New York Jets (TBD)

Of course, games aren’t won and lost on paper. Preseason expectations can age poorly, including those that forecast New England as a middling outfit.