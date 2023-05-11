Patriots Schedule Leaks Tracker: Latest Rumors On 2023 Games

The NFL won’t officially unveil its 2023 regular-season schedule until 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

But history suggests we’ll know most, if not all of the New England Patriots’ slate long before the league announces it.

Schedule release day typically features a steady drip of leaks, with reports about dates and matchups trickling out over the course of several hours. These rumors often allow us to piece together the Patriots’ full schedule by midafternoon, long before the NFL’s primetime schedule release special.

Since it can be tough to keep track of each and every leak if your eyes aren’t glued to Twitter all day, we’re tracking them all right here. Follow along throughout the day for the latest updates.

The NFL did confirm one of the Patriots’ 17 games on Wednesday. They’ll “host” the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 10 clash in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 12.

— Not a schedule leak, per se, but the Patriots announced they will honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium during their 2023 home opener.

12 is coming home.@TomBrady will be honored at our home opener at @GilletteStadium.



Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

No word yet on whether that will be in Week 1 or later. The Patriots were in Miami to begin last season but opened at home in each of the previous five years.