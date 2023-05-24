Patriots Reportedly Sign Another Draft Pick, Have Just Three Left

The Patriots now have reached deals with nine members of their 12-player NFL draft class.
New England on Wednesday agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.64 million contract with center Jake Andrews, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Andrews, a fourth-rounder out of Troy, was the Patriots’ first pick on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
With Andrews taken care of, New England has three draft picks left to sign: first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, second-round defensive lineman Keion White and third-round safety/linebacker Marte Mapu.
- More Patriots coverage from Pats Pulpit
- What to know about Patriots OTAs
- Why Ja’Whaun Bentley is key member of Patriots defense
- Pats Pulpit Debate: Which iconic Patriots moment would you relive?
Here’s a full list of the players who have signed rookie contracts:
— OL Jake Andrews (fourth round)
— OL Sidy Sow (fourth round)
— K Chad Ryland (fourth round)
— OL Atonio Mafi (fifth round)
— P Bryce Baringer (sixth round)
— WR Kayshon Boutte (sixth round)
— WR Demario Douglas (sixth round)
— CB Ameer Speed (sixth round)
— CB Isaiah Bolden (seventh round)
— QB Malik Cunningham (undrafted)
— LB Jourdan Heilig (undrafted)
— TE Johnny Lumpkin (undrafted)
By the way, the Patriots on Wednesday officially revealed permanent jersey numbers for over a dozen veterans and temporary numbers for each rookie. You can click here for the full list.