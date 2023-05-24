Patriots Reportedly Sign Another Draft Pick, Have Just Three Left

It's a four-year deal for Jake Andrews

by

33 minutes ago

The Patriots now have reached deals with nine members of their 12-player NFL draft class.

New England on Wednesday agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.64 million contract with center Jake Andrews, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Andrews, a fourth-rounder out of Troy, was the Patriots’ first pick on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Andrews taken care of, New England has three draft picks left to sign: first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, second-round defensive lineman Keion White and third-round safety/linebacker Marte Mapu.

Here’s a full list of the players who have signed rookie contracts:

— OL Jake Andrews (fourth round)
— OL Sidy Sow (fourth round)
— K Chad Ryland (fourth round)
— OL Atonio Mafi (fifth round)
— P Bryce Baringer (sixth round)
— WR Kayshon Boutte (sixth round)
— WR Demario Douglas (sixth round)
— CB Ameer Speed (sixth round)
— CB Isaiah Bolden (seventh round)
— QB Malik Cunningham (undrafted)
— LB Jourdan Heilig (undrafted)
— TE Johnny Lumpkin (undrafted)

By the way, the Patriots on Wednesday officially revealed permanent jersey numbers for over a dozen veterans and temporary numbers for each rookie. You can click here for the full list.

More Football:

Patriots Reportedly Sign Another Draft Pick, Have Just Three Left
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Vasha Hunt/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Biggest Question Facing Each Patriots Position Group In OTAs
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Next Article

Ja Morant’s Cryptic Instagram Posts Raise Concern From NBA Fans

Picked For You

Related