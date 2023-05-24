Patriots Reportedly Sign Another Draft Pick, Have Just Three Left

The Patriots now have reached deals with nine members of their 12-player NFL draft class.

New England on Wednesday agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.64 million contract with center Jake Andrews, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Andrews, a fourth-rounder out of Troy, was the Patriots’ first pick on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Andrews taken care of, New England has three draft picks left to sign: first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, second-round defensive lineman Keion White and third-round safety/linebacker Marte Mapu.

Here’s a full list of the players who have signed rookie contracts:

— OL Jake Andrews (fourth round)

— OL Sidy Sow (fourth round)

— K Chad Ryland (fourth round)

— OL Atonio Mafi (fifth round)

— P Bryce Baringer (sixth round)

— WR Kayshon Boutte (sixth round)

— WR Demario Douglas (sixth round)

— CB Ameer Speed (sixth round)

— CB Isaiah Bolden (seventh round)

— QB Malik Cunningham (undrafted)

— LB Jourdan Heilig (undrafted)

— TE Johnny Lumpkin (undrafted)

By the way, the Patriots on Wednesday officially revealed permanent jersey numbers for over a dozen veterans and temporary numbers for each rookie. You can click here for the full list.