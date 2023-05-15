Patriots Sign More 2023 Draft Picks, Have Four Left To Go

The Patriots have signed nearly every member of their 2023 NFL Draft class to rookie contracts.

Ahead of last Friday, New England already agreed to deals with fifth-round guard Atonio Mafi, sixth-round punter Bryce Baringer and sixth-round receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. The Patriots then signed four more draft picks over the weekend and formalized deals with three undrafted free agents, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Here’s a full list of the players who have signed rookie contracts with New England:

— OL Sidy Sow (fourth round)

— K Chad Ryland (fourth round)

— OL Atonio Mafi (fifth round)

— P Bryce Baringer (sixth round)

— WR Kayshon Boutte (sixth round)

— WR Demario Douglas (sixth round)

— CB Ameer Speed (sixth round)

— CB Isaiah Bolden (seventh round)

— QB Malik Cunningham (undrafted)

— LB Jourdan Heilig (undrafted)

— TE Johnny Lumpkin (undrafted)

And here are the four draft picks who remain unsigned:

— CB Christian Gonzalez (first round)

— DL Keion White (second round)

— LB/S Marte Mapu (third round

— C Jake Andrews (fourth round)

The Patriots are scheduled to begin voluntary offseason training activities (OTAs) next Monday, with mandatory minicamp beginning in mid-June.