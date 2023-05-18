Patriots Subtract From Offensive Line By Waiving Veteran Tackle

The New England Patriots have searched to fill the void of Isaiah Wynn at tackle this offseason, bringing in a couple veteran offensive tackles as possible replacements.

But one in-house option who was expected to be part of the mix along the line is no longer a part of the Patriots’ plans.

The Patriots on Thursday waived offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste after four seasons with the team. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the move will save the Patriots $2.743 million in cap space. It was just a couple months ago in March that New England placed a restricted free-agent tender on the 27-year-old Cajuste, but have obviously thought otherwise of keeping him around.

New England selected Cajuste in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia, but he did not see the field due to injuries in his first two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder appeared in 17 games — starting five of them — over his final two seasons with New England.

The Patriots still have plenty of options at offensive tackle even after parting ways with Cajuste. New England signed Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff in free agency while also bringing back Conor McDermott, who started six games at tackle last season.

With Trent Brown expected to slot in at one tackle spot, the door is open for any one of those aforementioned tackles to secure a starting role, especially with Cajuste no longer in the picture.