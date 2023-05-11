Patriots Announce Plans To Honor Tom Brady During Home Opener

It’s official: The New England Patriots will honor Tom Brady later this year.

During Thursday’s episode of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced plans to hold a retirement ceremony for Brady during the team’s home opener. Brady, 45, announced his NFL retirement in early February following 23 remarkable seasons.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro,” Kraft said. “And I’m happy to tell you … I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”

You can watch Kraft make the announcement in the video below:

We won’t know the exact date and opponent for the Patriots’ home opener until the schedule becomes official Thursday night. You can follow NESN.com for schedule updates throughout the day, including potential rumors on the home opener.

Brady’s ceremony will coincide with the unveiling of a newly renovated Gillette Stadium, with significant construction at the venue expected to be completed in time for the start of the season.