Patriots Using Highest-Paid Undrafted Rookie In New Way At OTAs

FOXBORO, Mass. — Malik Cunningham exclusively played quarterback at Louisville, and that’s his listed position on the New England Patriots’ official roster.

But when the Patriots took the field Wednesday for organized team activities, Cunningham spent more time with Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton than he did with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley.

The undrafted rookie did not take a single rep behind center until after practice, when he stepped in at QB for a brief 11-on-11 drill with Patriots scout-teamers. He spent most of the morning catching passes rather than throwing them, at one point adjusting his body to make a nice grab over the middle on a throw from third-stringer McSorley.

Cunningham also wore a white practice jersey while the Patriots’ other three QBs sported the customary red.

Three Patriots rookies running through receiver drills.



No. 58 Kayshon Boutte

No. 60 Demario Douglas

No. 64 Malik Cunningham pic.twitter.com/oiMjAfxpcb — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 31, 2023

Thornton, the Patriots’ second-year wideout, likes what he’s seen from Cunningham, who reportedly told teams before the draft that he’d be open to changing positions in the NFL.

“Just seeing him do the things he’s doing at receiver, it’s a thumbs-up from me,” the 2022 second-round draft pick said after practice.