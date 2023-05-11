Patriots Veteran Makes Bold Declaration About Tom Brady Return

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots players and coaches typically downplay the magnitude of individual games, especially ones early in the season.

Davon Godchaux made an exception Thursday.

The veteran defensive tackle hyped up the importance of New England’s 2023 season opener, which will feature a ceremony honoring Tom Brady. With the retired superstar quarterback back in town, Godchaux said the Patriots will be even more motivated than usual to earn a victory.

“That’s going to be big,” Godchaux said in a news conference at Gillette Stadium. “A lot of people are looking forward to that. That’s probably sold out already. We don’t even know who the home opener is (against), and it’s probably sold out because Tom’s coming back. But that’s going to be big. Arguably the greatest quarterback ever, and for him to come back to where it all started, I know all the fans are excited about that. He’s done a lot for this program — six Super Bowls with Coach (Bill) Belichick and along with everybody else who participated in those Super Bowls.

“It’s going to be exciting to have him. We’ve definitely got to get a win. We want to get a win every game, but that game, we’ve definitely got to get a win. A legend’s coming back, so we’ve definitely got to show out.”

Doing so won’t be easy. Though the Patriots’ full schedule won’t be announced until 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, multiple reports indicated they will open the season against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

In a way, the Eagles are a fitting foe for the occasion. Brady faced them twice on the NFL’s biggest stage, defeating Philadelphia in Super Bowl XXXIX and infamously losing in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles — led behind center by Mac Jones’ former Alabama teammate, Jalen Hurts — soared to a 14-3 record last season before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.