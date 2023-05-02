Patriots Way-Too-Early Roster Projection: Which Picks Make 53?

The New England Patriots selected a total of 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. Then, they signed three undrafted free agents, giving them a total of 89 players on their 90-man roster.

By September, New England will need to trim that roster down to 53. Which players will make the cut? Obviously, it’s far too early to accurately predict that. The Patriots will spend the next four months — from organized team activities in May straight through the preseason in August — determining which players deserve their limited number of starting jobs and roster spots.

But with the Patriots’ preliminary roster now mostly assembled, here is our best guess at what the team will look like once Week 1 arrives (rookies in bold):

QUARTERBACK (2)

In: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Out: Trace McSorley, Malik Cunningham

Cunningham has a better shot than most undrafted rookies to crack the roster after the Patriots gave him an eye-popping $200,000 in guaranteed money. But we want to see how he performs on the field — and whether New England plans to play him at any other positions — before penciling him in.

RUNNING BACK (3)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, James Robinson, Pierre Strong

Out: Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor

This is an important summer for Strong, who had a few costly screw-ups on special teams and only played 51 snaps on offense as a rookie. He showed flashes of potential in that limited playing time, though. Can he take on something resembling the James White role in Year 2? The Patriots also are banking on a bounce-back season for Robinson, who’s coming off a down season in his return from a torn Achilles. There still are some notable backs languishing in free agency (Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott), so we could see another veteran addition to this group before training camp.